Friendship Circle of Cleveland will host its 14th MyWalk4Friends fundraiser on Aug. 27 at its Pepper Pike campus.
The fundraiser, typically held on Labor Day weekend, was moved to the weekend before based on feedback from participants and families with children returning to school.
“We’re really trying to accommodate Friendship Circle participants and families that might need that weekend to really focus on getting things back in order,” Eli Shomer, assistant development director for Friendship Circle of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We also wanted to try a week before to change things up a little bit and see how it goes.”
In 2022, the rainy day attracted 800 participants and raised about $410,000 from over 1,400 donors. This year, hoping for better weather, MyWalk4Friends plans to have over 1,000 participants and raise $500,000, Shomer said.
As of Aug. 16, MyWalk4Friends had reached 43% of its goal with $217,832, from 859 donors, according to the website.
“We’ve been seeing a 25% increase of children participants in programs, in camp, in Sunday Circle programs,” said Shomer, a congregant at Congregation Tzemach Tzedak in Cleveland Heights. “The growth in incapacity also means that the organization needs to be investing much more in staffing and protocol and programs that we’re laying out. So, the need is only growing.”
Considering the organization’s growth, the 2023 theme is “grateful and going,” a play on the 20th anniversary fundraiser theme, “Grateful and Growing.”
“Our last fundraiser event was called ‘Grateful and Growing,’” Shomer said. “For the walk, we decided to just change it up a little bit and keep it to grateful and going because we’re walking, we’re going, we’re spreading awareness, we’re raising support for children of all abilities, and we’re hoping to go on for many sets of 20 years.”
MyWalk4Friends registration and T-shirt pick up will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 10, with speakers from the community and organization.
The blowing of the shofar will initiate the 1½-mile walk led by rocket cars towards Gates Mills Boulevard, circling around Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s campus and returning on the Shaker Boulevard side, Shomer said.
Food and entertainment will then be available until 12:30 p.m.
Entertainment includes bungee slides and houses, face painting, balloons, bubbles and games with two larger attractions to be announced. A mobile sensory bus will also be available to allow individuals of all abilities to take a break from the excitement of the event, Shomer said.
“The walk really is all about raising awareness and support for children of all abilities,” he said about the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.
MyWalk4Friends is free to attend, but donations and fundraising are encouraged.
“We’re very grateful that we’re able to be in a position to service to the community, but with that comes along the need for funding,” Shomer said. “Ninety percent of Friendship Circle funding does come from our generous community.”
The CJN is the media sponsor of the walk.