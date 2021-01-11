Friendship Circle of Cleveland will hold its next installment of its tailgate series, “FC 70 Rocking Minutes,” from 2:30 to 3:40 p.m. Jan. 24.
Part of a continuing series of monthly tailgate parties held in the organization’s Pepper Pike parking lot, Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive co-director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, said this month’s theme has historical ties.
“(The event date) corresponds with the Hebrew date of 11 Shevat,” Marozov said. “This year, that day marks exactly 70 years since the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, assumed the leadership of the Chabad movement.”
Because of the anniversary, Marozov said the organization is treating the event as a “celebration.”
“It is a celebration of this living legacy that continues to grow and spread so much light into the far corners of the world,” he said. “The Rebbe’s concern went far beyond just the Jewish world. The Rebbe worked towards a world where its soul is elevated and its purpose is realized.”
The 70-minute event will allow for 70 cars to safely congregate in the parking lot with a view of a stage, where there will be performances by choir CLE Zemer and singer AY Nakdimen Productions. The event, which will also include food, will focus on the seven points of the Rebbe’s modus operandi: Torah study, prayer, gratefulness, charity, spiritual growth, unity and fusing all the aspects with joy and music.
For those unable to attend in person, there will also be a livestream of the event.
“These events are high energy, designed to give the special children a fun outing where they are entertained and feel connected to the larger community,” Marozov said. “A large stage is set in the parking lot and it gives the feeling of a real production, yet our talented and dedicated staff make the program feel as intimate and unified as possible.”
Last month’s tailgate party, “Shine Bright,” was Chanukah themed and held on Dec. 14.
Looking forward to the program, Marozov said he’s happy the organization can put on events like this.
“What excites me the most is the spark of connection this brings to the children and their families,” he said. “During this pandemic, one of the greatest gifts we can give the children is to experience a connection with others in the community.”