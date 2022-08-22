Friendship Circle of Cleveland will host its 13th annual fundraiser, MyWalk4Friends, on Sept. 4 at its Pepper Pike campus.
Themed “The Amazing Raise,” festivities will include an opening ceremony before the walk, activities for all ages, live entertainment and food. Some of the activities could include an obstacle course, a bounce house and maybe even a zipline system, according to assistant development director Eli Shomer. Organizers are also looking into booking a graffiti artist for the main entertainment as well as the addition of virtual reality booths. A teen volunteer will share some of their experiences and a community leader will also speak before the walk.
“The theme is a cute take on ‘The Amazing Race’ idea but we’re giving it a twist with the idea that the Greater Cleveland community is uniting together to amazingly raise (funds) with everything we’ve been through,” Shomer told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Now, more than ever, especially after COVID-19 and living in isolation with the disconnect and not having the opportunity to see people in person, that takes an effect on the general population and the Friendship Circle population even more so. Their social life already has boundaries and COVID-19 took it to a whole new level.”
Being able to raise money as a community allows connections to form, Shomer said.
“It’s not just focusing on one community or the other, we’re choosing to do an amazing raise - to rise up together as a community,” he said. “We do that by uniting and choosing to be together ... to raise friendship, joy, love, community and connections.”
With a goal of $360,000, Shomer said all of the proceeds support Friendship Circle’s mission to offer programs that benefit clients of all ages.
“We’re looking to expand our services,” he said. “This is about uniting, choosing to rise together and give back to the community after COVID-19. The funds are going to the general support of Friendship Circle to get us back on track and even better than before the pandemic.”
Ahead of the event, Shomer said his excitement is twofold. As someone who joined the Friendship Circle team seven months ago, it will be Shomer’s first MyWalk4Friends fundraiser.
“As an organization, we’re looking forward the most to kicking COVID-19 right off of our shoulders, stepping right back into the game and bringing together Friendship Circle families, volunteers and supporters in a way greater than ever before, proving that together we’re leveling up,” he said. “Personally, I’ve been jumping from phone call to meeting in person, to connection to friendship over the last few months - all for MyWalk4Friends. As a newbie, I’m looking forward to experiencing the outpouring of love and feeling uplifted. It’s an adrenaline rush I’m ready for.”
The CJN is the media sponsor of the walk.