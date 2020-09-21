Due to the COVID-19 and statewide social distancing mandates, the Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s 11th annual MyWalk4Friends will see some changes this year.
Instead of converging on the organization’s campus in Pepper Pike for a traditional walk experience and activities, participants are asked to form fundraising teams and spread out on their own walking routes on Oct. 25, according to a news release. Proceeds will still support year-round programs at Friendship Circle, which promote social skills and friendship building for hundreds of children and young adults living with disabilities.
Friendship Circle’s core belief, that “every child deserves a friend,” is especially urgent today, executive director Rabbi Yossi Marozov said in the release. “Exceptional youth are among the populations hardest hit by the pandemic, as social distancing has triggered severe isolation, causing loneliness and anxiety.”
At the same time, he added teen volunteers remain dedicated to helping, and with the funds raised by the annual event, many programs can resume in the fall and winter. “It is imperative that we continue to develop vital, innovative programs to keep exceptional youth feeling deeply connected and parents feeling the community’s support,” Marozov said.
The campaign is already underway and the Oct. 25 opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., both livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook account and online at friendscleveland.com/circlewalk. Participants can register at mywalk4friends.com. This year’s goal is $500,000, the release said.
For more information, visit friendscleveland.com or call 216-377-3000.
Friendship Circle of Cleveland is at 27900 Gates Mills Blvd.