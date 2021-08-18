As Friendship Circle of Cleveland celebrated its 12th annual My Walk 4 Friends event on Aug. 15, its first back on its Pepper Pike campus after spending a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, executive director Rabbi Yossi Marozov could only describe the festivities that welcomed approximately 550 supporters to its parking lot as “a blessing.”

“Thank God we’ve gotten to this stage,” Marozov told the Cleveland Jewish News at the event. “This should be an impetus to spark more in-person connections and getting back to where we were, and even better. I think it’s time to party like there was no yesterday and to think forward and recognize that it is going to get better. That mindset itself helps to accelerate that process.”

Featuring emcee Andy Baskin, the Cleveland Jewish News Sports Columnist and 92.3FM The Fan talk show host, attendees heard from Friendship Circle board member Harley Cohen, teen volunteer Sol Rivera and Pepper Pike Mayor Richard Bain.

Following the walk, which was kicked off with a ribbon-cutting by Steve and Shari Smylie and their granddaughters, Payson and Rowan Smylie, the Cincinnati Circus Company put on a show that included chair stacking, face balancing, unicyclists, knife throwing, fire breathing, the Wheel of Destiny, juggling and motorcycle stunts. Attendees also participated in creating a giant rainbow paint drip mural for one of the entrance halls to the building at 27900 Gates Mills Blvd.

By Aug. 16, donations surpassed the organization’s $500,000 goal, with a reported $505,901. The money raised will directly support programming for children and teenagers through programs that engage them together, including trips, supplies and special activities.

“We don’t take for granted every single person that comes,” Marozov said. “The show of support is a true blessing, and is appreciated beyond what words can express.”

Thanking the staff and volunteers that made the two-mile walk and subsequent celebration possible, Marozov followed up with well-wishes for the upcoming Jewish new year, noting the theme “sparking connection” highlights personal connections as a reflection of our larger communities.

“Everyone here should be blessed with a happy, healthy and sweet new year, and our blessing is for the entire community,” he said. “And the whole world, for that matter. We’re all interconnected. This whole event is about sparking connections. We all realize now that if there is one person on the other side of the world who has a deficiency in some way or another, it impacts us all. We’re all connected.”

Teams that raised $2,000 or more were invited to a special breakfast before the walk that featured talk show host and Shaker Heights resident Geraldo Rivera, where he discussed a 1972 undercover story he broke detailing abuse in a state-run facility for individuals with disabilities.

