Friendship Circle of Cleveland has purchased three properties on South Green Road at Acacia Drive in South Euclid to house the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, a shul and a social/vocational hub.
It is partnering with the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry to build an expanded campus and new home, integrated with social, spiritual and vocational programs for adults with disabilities, according to a July 29 news release.
All these components will complement Friendship Circle’s mission of providing friendship and connection for individuals with disabilities through creative programming.
“For 20 years, Friendship Circle has been providing friendship, connection and support for children with disabilities,” Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive director of Friendship Circle, said in the release. “As these children become adults, they ‘age out’ of our unique formula of pairing them with teenage friend-makers. Now, we’ll continue to serve this worthy population.”
Friendship Circle in Pepper Pike currently serves children with disabilities and their families, while enriching the lives of Jewish teens by giving them an opportunity to affect the life of a child, the release stated.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, a partner agency of both the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Hunger Network, is recognized as one of the busiest food relief agencies in Northeast Ohio, the release said. Located in South Euclid, its distribution includes an open pantry, drive thru and bi-monthly food deliveries to seniors in low-income apartment buildings.
“We are thrilled that after so many years in a tiny, cramped location, we will finally be able to build a new home that will enable us to operate more efficiently, expand our services and integrate the special needs community into the work we do,” Devorah Alevsky, director of the Kosher Food Pantry, said in the release. “Now, more than ever, the need is so great.”
The two organizations will continue to operate independently, while leveraging resources and programming to better expand their respective missions, the release stated.
“This new initiative is a tribute to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, who taught us by example how to transform every challenge into an opportunity, to bring more light into the world,” Marozov said.
This is a developing story.