Friendship Circle of Cleveland will hold its annual gala, Grateful & Growing, on May 23 at Beachwood High School.
Festivities will include live music, a debut of the Friendship Circle Band’s “Get Lit” music video and recognition of the organization’s teen friend-makers. Event honorees are Lindsay and James Sulzer, and Barbara and Ira Taub, and their families. The event will also celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary, founded by executive director Rabbi Yossi Marozov alongside his wife, Estie, co-director of family and community relations.
“The theme of the gala expresses how we feel, grateful and growing,” Marozov told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We recognize all the good work and the important services we provide for the children and families happens only through the generosity, commitment and involvement of so many different and diverse points of support throughout the community.”
Marozov equated their gratefulness as an organization to the overarching concept of being grateful as Jews.
“An essential part of the Jewish tradition is to be grateful,” he said. “We do it in so many ways, and every time we make a blessing, it’s about being grateful. It’s about looking at the past that has helped us get to the present, and it’s about growing and looking to the future. Knowing it is going to continue to take a great effort, and with so much generosity from so many different people, we can ensure that we have a friendship-full future for all members of our community.”
Reflecting on Friendship Circle’s 20 years, Marozov said his favorite part has been bringing the community together, establishing a place where friendship and inclusion are the priority. Events like the annual gala are only one of the places that mission shines, he explained.
“Friendship Circle has been blessed to bring together different segments of the community in ways that enrich everyone involved,” he said. “Our teens have an opportunity to interact with teens of other affiliations or who are unaffiliated, which creates a sense of community and understanding, and helps build bridges throughout our diverse group of supporters. Beyond the obvious, we’re creating a sense of connection for individuals with special needs and their families, instead of leaving them feeling isolated and alone.”
In celebrating that work, Marozov said that’s why the Taubs and Sulzers will be recognized alongside the teen friend-makers. The Taubs have three daughters, Leora, Daniella and Shani, who have all served as teen friend-makers. The Sulzers moved to Cleveland last year and connected with Friendship Circle when their daughter, Liviana, suffered a debilitating accident. Liviana now benefits from weekly visits by teen friend-makers as part of the organization’s Friends @ Home program.
As for the teen friend-makers, over 200 teens will be honored at the event. Rabbi Yosef Peysin, director of youth engagement, told the CJN their passion is a feat in itself.
“Last year was my first year, and honoring the teens was the highlight of my year,” he said. “Most of the year is spent working hard cultivating these relationships and creating friendships for the hundreds of kids that come through our doors. We take the time to celebrate everything these teen friend-makers do, especially when that time could be spent doing so many other things that take less effort. But here they are, and they make themselves available. They’re the backbone of our community and allow us to grow.”
Marozov said, “What I love most about this event is that it celebrates the best of our youth. Everyone comes away particularly inspired and hopeful.”
Peysin said he also hopes the parents of teen friend-makers also feel their gratitude.
“Especially for those teens that can’t drive themselves (to their commitments), parents do a tremendous amount to motivate them,” he said. “So, bouncing off the theme of gratitude, we just want to recognize all of the people who do what it takes to allow these friendship opportunities to come about.”