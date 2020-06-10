Friendship Circle will host a virtual Global Shabbat Party featuring celebrities at 7 p.m. June 11.
There will be appearances by Howie Mandel, Mayim Bialik, Elon Gold, Omri Casspi, Scottie Pippin and more.
Friendship Circle is an organization of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement that brings together teenage volunteers and children with special needs, and has divisions in both Pepper Pike and New Albany, both partners putting on the party.
“Today more than ever, Shabbat allows us to pause, to be more present and to tune in to our spiritual and soulful energy,” said Estie Marozov, co-director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, according to a news release.
The event was created to help ease the isolation families who have children with special needs may feel as they remain at home due to COVID-19, even as restrictions are lifting, according to the release.
“The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, often spoke about the beautiful unique abilities individuals with ‘special’ needs have,” said Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann, director of Lori Schottenstein Chabad Center, which is home to Friendship Circle Columbus. “Similarly, there is nothing more beautiful than the light Shabbat brings into the world each week. Knowing that we could all use a little more comfort, beauty and light in our lives, what better way to celebrate Shabbat and Friendship Circle than to share our Global Shabbat Party with the world.”
New Shabbat songs written for the program will be performed during the event.
“Despite the challenges of doing production during a pandemic, we were able to put together a great lineup of talent and content through comedy, music and animation,” said the program’s producer Chaim Marcus, in the release. “The celebrities we reached out to were so impressed with the program that they went above and beyond and doing what they can to help.”
Viewers can watch it live at globalshabbatparty.com.