The 14th annual MyWalk4Friends saw its largest turnout with about 1,200 Friendship Circle of Cleveland supporters attending the signature fundraiser Aug. 27 at its Pepper Pike campus.
During opening remarks, Harley Cohen, Friendship Circle of Cleveland board chair, said supporters had raised $433,776 for the organization. As of Aug. 30, the annual fundraiser raised $462,150 from over 1,500 donors, according to its website, which is 92% of MyWalk4Friends’ $500,000 goal. The number may increase over the next week as last-minute donations are finalized.
“I’d like to personally thank everyone in body and spirit that invests themselves in this phenomenal organization,” Cohen said to the crowd.
The money raised at MyWalk4Friends will directly support programming for children and teenagers of all abilities for the 20-year-old organization.
Ohio Sens. Kent Smith of Cleveland and Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls were present on behalf of the Ohio Senate as Friendship Circle of Cleveland secured a line item in Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2024-25 operating budget bill.
“On behalf of the Ohio Senate, both Sen. Dolan, myself and 31 other colleagues, thank you very much for making this an amazing event and we wish you nothing but future prosperity both on today’s walk and into the future,” Smith said during the opening ceremony.
This is the first year Friendship Circle of Cleveland has been awarded a line item in the budget. The state will provide the organization with $200,000 for each of the two fiscal years.
“This is just so vital because it lets us know in the state of Ohio that everyone feels seen – no matter what your ability, you are being seen in our state budget for the first time ever,” said State Rep. Juanita O. Brown of Cleveland.
Additionally, Ohio Reps. Phillip Robinson of Solon and Brown presented Friendship Circle of Cleveland with a proclamation in celebration of 20 years of service.
“On behalf of the House of Representatives, we have this proclamation to just say thank you for all the work you’ve done,” Robinson said. “Keep it going, and just know you have a friend in all of us at the Statehouse.”
Estie Marozov, co-founder and co-director of family and community relations at Friendship Circle of Cleveland, and Eli Shomer, assistant development director, also spoke at the opening ceremony alongside the Vaiselberg family, who shared their story of moving to Ohio from Miami Beach, Fla., six years ago.
“It’s not every day you get to be involved with an organization that embraces your entire family right out of the gate,” Neil Vaiselberg said. “The Friendship Circle not only has accomplished doing that for my family but has gone above and beyond our wildest expectations.”
The walk began with the blowing of the shofar by Rabbi Yossi Marozov, co-founder and executive director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, and the cutting of the ribbon by representatives of the top fundraising teams, the Wildcats and SmylieOne.
The 1½-mile walk followed a new route, circling around Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s campus. Walkers were followed by a rocket car and photos of rockets were hidden along the route to signify the walk’s theme, “grateful and going.”
Snow cones were provided mid-walk. Festivities including axe throwing, balloon art, inflatable bounce houses, obstacle courses and bungee jumping, and bubbles commenced upon the return to the Friendship Circle of Cleveland campus.
Friendship Circle of Cleveland, located at 27900 Gates Mills Blvd., works to spark friendship, connection and support for children of all abilities, their families and Jewish teens, according to its website.
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor of the walk.