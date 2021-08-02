After a year away from its Pepper Pike campus, Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s 12th annual My Walk 4 Friends will return for its traditional walk experience and activities on Aug. 15.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, said returning to the organization’s property for the event this year means returning to community connection. Last year, walkers were encouraged to walk their own routes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Life is all about feeling connected,” he said. “A community that comes out strong sends a message to its children and families that we are all connected.”
This year’s event touches on the idea of connection, with the theme of “sparking connection,” which Marozov said leans into the idea of participants leveraging their connections within their circle of friends, family and business colleagues to share the organization’s message.
“Now more than ever, especially after a year where we all experienced the negative effects of not feeling connected, we realize now how essential this is to quality of life,” he said. “Although raising money from friends may seem uncomfortable at first, leveraging your connections to make sure special children feel connected is tremendously rewarding. This fosters even deeper connections amongst people and the community.”
With a $500,000 fundraising goal, Marozov said the money raised will directly support programming for children and teenagers through “multi-faceted programs that engage them together,” which includes trips, supplies and special activities.
“All of that support is needed to bring these programs to life,” he said. “It goes directly to those programs that are designed to spark friendship, connection and support for the children, their families and the teens involved.”
Along with the walk portion of the event, attendees can expect entertainment from the Cincinnati Circus. Andy Baskin of 92.3 the Fan and Cleveland Jewish News sports columnist will emcee the event.
“Life is a balancing act, so symbolic of that, we thought to bring the circus,” Marozov said. “Balancing one’s life takes practice, effort and skill. We can all use a little more balance in our lives, and it will be symbolic of that.”
Additionally, there will be a special breakfast before the festivities for teams that raise $2,000 and over with talk show host and Shaker Heights resident Geraldo Rivera. He will discuss his experience breaking an undercover story about abuse in a state-run facility for individuals with special needs in New York in 1972.
“It exposed tremendous amounts of abuse and sparked change in how institutions operated, leading to a big push into individualized homes,” Marozov said. “It comes full circle because Geraldo’s daughter, Sol, is a passionate teen friend to a special child at Friendship Circle.”
And the walk event is only the beginning of what Friendship Circle has in store. Before the pandemic hit Ohio in March 2020, Marozov said organizational leadership had been finalizing a strategic plan designed to expand Friendship Circle’s offerings and double their impact.
“We’re now in a position to implement that plan, and the timing could not have been more important than now,” he said. “That’s going to take greater resources, hiring the right people and developing enhanced programs - and the walk is going to give us that ability. The support from the event and the community’s baking will give us the ability to broaden the impact of Friendship Circle’s unique formula.”
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.