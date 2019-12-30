An Ohio grand jury indicted 11 people, including seven from Northeast Ohio, for taking part in conspiracies to operate an illegal online gambling business and launder monetary instruments Dec. 19, according to a news release.
Through investigations by the U.S. Secret Service and IRS Criminal Investigations, the conspiracy alleged by the indictment that New York residents Stephen Bellipario, 36, and Joseph Fowles, 36, operated gambling website PremierPerHead.com based in Costa Rica where bookmakers – operators of the website – paid a weekly fee for active clients and received access to an online gambling platform for clients to place and track bets on sporting events and other waging events via the website or phone. The website also allegedly gave bookmakers the ability to track their clients’ winnings and losses through a dollar balance.
Northeast Ohio residents who allegedly operated as bookmakers in Ohio and used the PPH website are: Clinton Reider, 41, of Mentor on the Lake; Thomas Reed, 48, of Kirtland Hills,; James Ovens, 50 of Willoughby; Michael Tutolo, 53, of Mentor; Maurey Presser, 61, of South Euclid; Alan Bambic, 44, of Painesville; and Ralph Robertson, 57, of Chagrin Falls.
Clients’ weekly fees were paid for by Ohio bookmakers to Bellipario and Fowles through money orders, prepaid gift cards, MoneyGram, Western Union, PayPal, Bitcoin and cash payments. Some payments exceeded $1,000, and thousands of dollars of cash was seized from some bookmakers’ homes.
Also involved were Florida resident Amir Hugh Robinson, 47, and Las Vegas resident Anthony Pinialis, 64, who assisted in the proceeds laundering from the website.
Bellipario, Fowles, Robinson, Pinialis, Ovens and Tutolo were also charged with conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
“One of the U.S. Secret Service’s priorities is to safeguard the country’s financial system,” Jonathan Schuck, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Cleveland Field Office, said in the news release. “The U.S. Secret Service, IRS and United States Attorney’s Office were able to successfully collaborate to identify a large complex money laundering scheme that reaches not only domestically but internationally as well.”
The defendants’ sentences will be determined by the court after reviewing certain factors such as their prior criminal records, characteristics of the violations and roles in the offense, if convicted.