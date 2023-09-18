From custom pieces to a full showroom to brand recognition, IMG Jewelers in Lyndhurst has continued to grow its business model with each new generational owner.
Now at the helm is Jessie (Greenberg) Kulick as she looks to how she can do more with the jewelry business. Kulick is the granddaughter of Isadore Moses Greenberg, who opened the store in Brainard Place in 1949. The store, named using his initials, moved to its current location at 5470 Mayfield Road in 1985.
“He wanted to be Cleveland’s jeweler,” Kulick told the Cleveland Jewish News about her grandfather’s motivations to open the store. “I mean, he loved designing. He was so talented and he wanted to give that gift. I know that sounds super cheesy or corny, but he wanted to be Cleveland’s jeweler and share his gift. And his pieces speak for themselves.”
When Isadore Greenberg opened the store, his sole focus was on creating custom designs, and as a result became an internationally award-winning jewelry designer. He was an artist, Kulick said, from his jewelry to his easel work.
To this day, Kulick still meets people who were impacted or inspired by her grandfather’s designs. Recently, she was at the bank when she said one of the tellers told her as a little girl she would cut out pictures of his pieces she saw featured in the Cleveland Jewish News and put them in a scrapbook.
Kulick’s father, Steve Greenberg, grew up in the business as his father’s right-hand man. When he met his wife, Hannah, who was also an artist, they began selling their own jewelry line on the road while still working with the family business.
“When my grandfather wanted to retire, my dad decided that he wanted to take the store over even though he also had his own business with my mother,” Kulick said. “He wanted to take the business over because he said maybe one day, one of my girls will want to carry this on. So, it’s just a special place.”
Kulick’s path to owning the store mirrored her father’s in many ways. She grew up with the business, as her father transformed the store into what it is today with a full showroom.
As she got older, she never felt forced to join the business, but discovered her own natural want and gift. Kulick attended the Gemological Institute of America’s Graduate Gemologist program in New York City, where she lived for seven years and worked for a large diamond company.
Then she went on her own and started making friends’ engagement rings, buying diamonds using her connections. Even as she did her own thing, Kulick always kept the family store in mind, passing along deals to IMG customers.
“I always knew I eventually wanted to come back, but I also wanted to do my own thing,” she said. “And I’m so glad I did because I learned so much. There’s just so many facets, no pun intended, of this industry that I would have never have learned if I didn’t go.”
While her father is still involved in the business, they decided it was time for Kulick to take over. And raising two little girls of her own who have begun showing interest in jewelry, she looks forward to the possibility of them carrying on the family store next.
As she leads the store, now in its 74th year, she plans to continue to provide the custom designs and in-store repairs started by her grandfather, as well as the showroom of ready-to-go gifts, started by her father. To add her own touch, Kulick wants to work on getting the store name out in the community.
“I want to do more engagement, reach more people, find really interesting charities and different events – like I did the Jstyle (at the CJN magazine’s Summer Premiere Party on June 22), we had never done anything like that,” Kulick said. “So, I want to do more fun things using our store name just to meet more people.”