Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood welcomed its second new Torah in just as many years on Oct. 23 with a celebration that included lunch, music and dancing.
Donated by Jonathan and Shoshana Kaufman of University Heights, Fromovitz Chabad Center Director Rabbi Moshe Gancz told the Cleveland Jewish News that they “feel a lot of gratitude to God about it” as well as for the generosity of the donors.
Gancz runs the center along his wife, co-director Rivky Gancz.
“I mentioned at the dedication that it was quite heartwarming when Jonathan called me to say he wanted to donate a sefer Torah,” Gancz said. “It was their initiative. It is really great that people are so kind and generous, and also value the work we do.”
Gancz said he and Jonathan Kaufman have “been friends” for many years, expressing gratitude for his help and support in Fromovitz Chabad Center’s operations.
“He values what we do here,” he said. “I’ve had a relationship with Jonathan for a long time. We have studied together over the years. He’s been so helpful and supportive over the years.”
Gancz said hundreds of people turned out to the dedication.
“It was a lovely event,” he said. “We had people participate in finishing the letters and dancing the Torah to its new home, and there was a lunch afterward. Right before we finished the last letter, I spoke about how the Torah is the only book we have as the Jewish people. Every letter is written exactly the same way each time and has been handed down to us through Moses. It’s a continuous link through the generations. It’s the gift that keeps inspiring millions of people.”
The center’s first Torah was donated in August 2021 with the help of Sharona Grunspan in memory of her late parents, Shlomo Yitzchok and Ida Fromovitz, and her late husband, Will Grunspan. Before that donation, the center had been using borrowed Torah scrolls for its services and events.
Fromovitz Chabad Center is at 23711 Chagrin Blvd.