In memory of Shlomo Yitzchok and Ida Fromovitz, and Will Grunspan, the Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood plans to dedicate the center’s first Torah scroll in their memory on Aug. 29, with the help of Sharona Grunspan, daughter and wife of the deceased.
Marked by each decedents’ respective yahrzeit, Rivky Gancz, co-director of the center, said the event in memory of the Fromovitz’s and Grunspan is a “momentous milestone” for all involved. She runs the Fromovitz Chabad Center alongside her husband, director Rabbi Moshe Gancz.
“The writing of a new Torah scroll is a monumental undertaking,” Gancz said. “Requiring that each of its 304,805 letters be meticulously hand-scribed by a qualified Sofer, or scribe, in accordance with an age-old tradition and hundreds of applicable laws, it is a project requiring many months of arduous and precise labor and its celebration is an opportunity that does not come around too often.”
The event will begin with the scribe inscribing the final letters of the Torah, and those who donate over $500 to the event initiative will have the opportunity to help scribe one of the final letters on the scroll. Those who donate over $770 will be listed on the dedication wall. Additionally, Gancz said the new scroll will also be paraded under a chuppah canopy and then welcomed into the synagogue with traditional hakafot similar to Simchat Torah celebrations.
“This event is for the whole family,” she said, adding there will also be children’s activities and crafts in the parking lot. “Our current Torah will come out to almost greet the new Torah and welcome it to its new home.”
Gancz said the event also allows the Fromovitz Chavad Center to fulfill the Torah’s 613 Mitzvah, the commandment to write a Torah: “And now, write for yourselves this song, and teach it to the Children of Israel,” (Devarim 31:19).
“We don’t own a Torah, our congregation has been using Torahs that we borrowed,” she said. “It’s a very momentous occasion for our congregation to finally have our own Torah, and that is why it is open to anyone to come and participate.”
There will also be a buffet reception.
Fromovitz Chabad Center is at 23711 Chagrin Blvd.