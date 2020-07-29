Union employees at Menorah Park and Montefiore in Beachwood held a vigil July 29 on Cedar Road in front of the long-term care facilities.
The workers honored nursing home residents, their coworkers and nursing home workers across the area, according to a news release. In addition to speaking out about their experiences, they called for hazard pay for all nursing home workers.
“The workers at Menorah Park and across Cleveland have continued working, no matter what the risk or how difficult the circumstances,” said Samara Knight, executive vice president with SEIU District 1199, in a news release. “They care deeply about their work but they also worry about their families.
“They are standing together to speak out about their experiences. These workers had incredibly difficult jobs before this pandemic. All workers deserve hazard pay in this time of crisis. Despite the importance of their work, nursing home workers have always been under appreciated.”
This is a developing story.