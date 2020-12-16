Hundreds of health care workers from Cleveland Clinic and the MetroHealth System received Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccination Dec. 16, serving as Cleveland’s first group to obtain the inoculation.
Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration Dec. 13, and following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s multi-phase vaccine distribution plan, the state’s first shipment of vaccines was sent to health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
Eight Ohio hospitals were selected to obtain the first batch of 975 vaccines each. On Dec. 15, all of the hospitals received their vaccines, including Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth, both in Cleveland.
For employees of both health systems, getting the vaccine was completely optional.
Dr. Brook Watts, senior vice president chief quality officer and community and public health chief medical officer at MetroHealth, explained in a video that a select group of MetroHealth employees who come into contact with COVID-19 – including physicians, nurses, environmental services employees, patient transporters and respiratory therapists – were emailed a link to register for the vaccine. Vaccinations took place in Rammelkamp Atrium in MetroHealth’s main medical center from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18 for pre-registerered employees. The number of emails sent outnumbered the number of available vaccines, so registration was on a first-come, first-served nature.
Julie Albers, a registered respiratory therapist, was among the 370 MetroHealth employees vaccinated the first day.
Albers’ decision to get the shot was one she came to after research and reading plenty of articles about the vaccine. She found comfort in the pharmaceutical companies keeping the public well-informed throughout their vaccination creation processes as well as a lack of politics kept out of the vaccination trials.
“I felt like I needed to be an example for my co workers here for sure, and my family members who are very afraid of taking it,” Albers told the Cleveland Jewish News after a 15-minute waiting period to talk to a reporter. “I feel like if I take it and I’m OK, everybody is going to be more comfortable taking it whenever it comes to their turn.”
Experiencing the momentary prick reminiscent of a flu shot was a historic moment for Albers, because to her, it symbolized hope.
“I don’t know that right away I’ll feel safer, because we know that it’s 94% effective; will I be in that 6% or 94%,” Albers said. “I’ll still practice the safety measures that have been put in place here and still be safe shopping and at home. I’m not going to let down my guard just because I got vaccinated, but I have hope that this pandemic will be over much sooner.”
After seeing the toll COVID-19 can have on the human body, Albers urges others to take the opportunity to build a biological defense against the virus when they can.
“I’m a respiratory therapist, and we’re really, really overwhelmed with very sick COVID patients,” Albers said. “There is no way to tell who’s going to get mild symptoms, who’s going to get sick, who’s going to be critically ill and who’s going to die. You don’t want to gamble with somebody’s life, so take the vaccination.”
Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses, so Watts said MetroHealth employees who received the shot will get an email about scheduling their second in approximately three weeks. The Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine – once approved for emergency use by the FDA – cannot be used interchangeably, as recipients must use the same vaccine for both doses.
MetroHealth said its next shipment of vaccines is estimated to arrive next week consisting of 2,700 Moderna doses, with another shipment following the week after. Through combined vaccine transports from Pfizer and Moderna, Ohio estimates the staggered arrival of over 650,000 COVID-19 vaccines by the first week of 2021, according to data announced by DeWine during a Dec. 15 press briefing.
As the 975 initial vaccines allocated to health care systems barely cut into the front-line workers fighting COVID-19 head-on, this boost in vaccines is vital for the inoculation of the first phase of Ohio’s population, which also consists of longterm care facilities’ residents and staff, state psychiatric hospital patients and staff, people with intellectual disabilities or mental illness who live in group homes or centers and their staff, residents and staff of Ohio veterans homes and EMS responders, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Nursing home next
Menorah Park in Beachwood will receive its first batch of vaccines at the end of the month, Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing at Menorah Park, told the CJN.
The federal government has partnered with Walgreen’s and CVS so they receive vaccines, and then the pharmacies partner with the long-term care facilities like Menorah Park so they can vaccinate residents and staff.
Handling vaccine
The handling of the vaccine itself can also be tricky, as it’s imperative for them to be kept as cold as possible, said Dr. Michelle Medina, associate chief of clinical operations within Cleveland Clinic Community Health during a Dec. 9 video.
The vaccines are transported in an ultra-cold environment and must immediately be moved into a freezer of the same climate upon arrival. Even when a select number of vaccines are moved into a refrigerator to start thawing to dilute them, medical employees must be very careful not to lose too much cold air when opening the freezer or refrigerator doors. The vaccines can last for up to five days in refrigeration, six days upon being diluted and put back in the refrigerator, and 30 minutes when taken out to room temperature.
“It’s a dance as far as getting it out of the freezer, all the way to getting it to someone who will be getting it in their arm,” Medina said. “It has to be a very well-timed dance.”
As the nation questions the safety and potency of a COVID-19 vaccine developed less than a year after the virus’ conception, MetroHealth sees the inoculation as a worthy step forward.
“(The vaccine) was very effective, surprisingly so, much higher than anticipated rates of success within 95% vaccine efficacy in the clinical trial,” Dr. Amy Ray, medical director of infection prevention at MetroHealth, said during a video. “Patients who receive the vaccine were at a much lower risk of developing COVID-19 than those who simply received a placebo.”
While long-term safety data regarding Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are still in progress, Ray said she’s “encouraged” by the vaccines’ safety performances.
It’s also impossible for vaccine recipients to catch COVID-19 from the shot, as the vaccine doesn’t contain the virus in any form.
“It isn’t living virus, dead virus or chopped up virus,” Ray said. “It’s a biologically inactive, very small piece of genetic code which encodes for only a single protein.”
The injection could cause side effects typical with vaccinations, like mild pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache and fever – which Ray said are signs of immune system stimulation and the goal of immunization.
The vaccine is encouraged for everyone over 16 and for those who haven’t experienced severe allergic reactions to vaccines or injections in the past.
“I truly believe the COVID-19 vaccine and the availability of the vaccine will be the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Ray said. “I consider the vaccine products to be a gift, and I’m excited to be able to roll this out to protect our MetroHealth family.”
Until the vaccine is widely available, it will continue to be distributed to select groups delegated by their level of need and susceptibility to the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health. When the vaccine does become readily available, Ohioans will have the option to decide if they want to receive it.
Due to the fact that the vaccine isn’t advised for everyone and thus populations could still get sick, Medina said everyone should continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, maintaining a sanitized environment and avoiding social gatherings even upon being inoculated until an additional solution can be created.