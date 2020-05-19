Families can take a “Front Steps Portrait” while helping Bikur Cholim of Cleveland.
Through Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s Front Steps Project, professionals will be photographing families on their front steps while maintaining social distancing. In exchange for the five-minute photo session, participants are asked to make a donation in the amount of their choice to Bikur Cholim’s COVID-19 Fund.
Those interested in having their photos taken can sign up at bikurcholimcleveland.org/front-step-project. Deadline to sign up is May 21.
Photographers and studios who have volunteered to participate in the project include Ellie B. Photography, New Image Photography, Shmuel Mann Photography, Pollack Studio and Grafixer Studios. Photographers interested in joining the project can email dina@bikurcholimcleveland.org.
The Front Steps Project is sponsored by Vector Technical.