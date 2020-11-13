Fuchs Mizrachi School’s Stark High School announced Nov. 13 that all 11th and 12th graders are to quarantine after two students tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 12.
A second Stark High School student tested positive for COVID-19 Nov. 13, after their sibling tested positive Nov. 12, the Beachwood Jewish day school announced Nov. 13.
The school said in an emailed letter it has also learned that “a number of 11th and 12th grade students have attended social gatherings outside of school without adhering to COVID-19 protocols.”
“With these two positive cases in these grades, and with the knowledge that numerous students were in close contact with the students who tested positive, we have been advised by the Medical Advisory Committee and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to quarantine the entire 11th and 12th grades immediately,” said the emailed letter, signed by Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel. “We believe this measure is necessary to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our school community. The students will be quarantined through Tuesday, Nov. 24, and can return Wednesday, Nov. 25. In the interim, all 11th and 12th grade classes will continue remotely.”
No other students, grades, or divisions are impacted at this time, and siblings of 11th and 12th graders do not need to quarantine, the school said. Students in quarantine should try to stay away from family as much as possible, for example, eating on the opposite sides of the room and sitting apart. Students in quarantine should not attend shul, get together with each other, hang out at restaurants or elsewhere.
Fuchs Mizrachi will also do a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the high school wing over this coming weekend.
“We know this is going to be hard for these students, and this is the last thing we want to see happen – but it is necessary,” the email said. “We really need everyone – students, parents and teachers – to work with us to ensure everyone is adhering to the necessary protocols, which we all pledged to follow.”
The school also asks that if there are any students in other grades who were in attendance at any of the social gatherings outside of school, they are to notify the school as soon as possible, as there may be implications. Those with questions may reach out to nurse Krissa Dickens at kdickens@fuchsmizrachi.org.