Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood commemorated Yom Hazikaron, Israel Remembrance Day, and Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel Independence Day, May 4 in a mix of mournful remembrance for those lost in defending Israel and joyful celebration of the state of Israel.
The event is incredibly important and doing it in person is even more meaningful, Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The event led off with a commemoration of soldiers who fell in battle defending Israel with videos and montages remembering two soldiers who died. The school then celebrated families who are making aliyah to Israel and came together to dance and celebrate with Israeli flags to Israeli music for several hours until late into the night.
“There are technological tools that can help us span dvides that we have geographically or with the pandemic, but nothing fully replaces being in person, the connections you make with people, with community, with ideas, doing that in person is much more impactful,” he said.
“One of the special aspects of the State of Israel is that it provides for us a safe haven,” Joel said. “No, in addition to being core to our identity, and giving us a way to act as a nation that can hopefully be a model to others ... beyond that, it’s a place where we know that we are safe to be who we are, to be who we want to be. And that’s not a given, unfortunately, in today’s society.”
Harold Levine, who sponsors the event with his wife Sandy, said he supports programs like these because of the importance of Israel to the Jewish people and the work the Orthodox community does to preserve and strengthen Judaism.
“It’s important to me because my dad passed away when I was 14,” Levine told the CJN. “But my family was always Orthodox. ... we used to walk to temple, and we used to just make sure that we kept the Jewish religion. ... “I want this to continue because it’s important. ...It’s a wonderful feeling to be amongst (the Orthodox community) and see what they do to keep the Jewish religion going.”
Levine said he celebrates Israel not only because it is the Jewish homeland, but because it provides a safe place for the Jewish people.
“Everything is important because my mother came from Russia,” he said. “And she had what they call the pogrom they she had to escape, just as they are doing now in Russia. You know, this means a lot to me, especially now, seeing how people are struggling. That was the Jews, you know, 80 years ago, that was the Jews that were under the same struggle that the others are facing right now. So it’s coming back, you know, even worse than before. And also, it seems that it seems that nothing changes.”
Joel said he expects that the event is incredibly impactful for his congregants and the broader Jewish community.
“I hope people feel that although we are here in Cleveland in person, our hearts are in Israel, and tonight should be an opportunity to reinforce that,” he said, right as the event was starting. “We will mourn together but we’ll also celebrate together.”