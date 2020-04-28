Fuchs Mizarchi School in Beachwood commemorated Yom Hazikaron through prayer, song, speakers and videos during its virtual program April 27, attended by 130 people.
“What Yom Hazikaron represents is part of what is at the core of our values as a community,” said Fuchs Mizrachi Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel. “Tonight, we recognize the sacrifice that so many of our brothers and sisters have made to help us achieve this major component of our religious mission: the establishment and flourishing of Medinat Yisrael.”
The program started with Fuchs Mizrachi senior Rafi Setnik introducing the siren, and then Rabbi Moti Hamo, Rabbi Moshe Berger and Rabbi Benjamin Blau led the opening Kel Maleh memorial prayers.
Student Gavriella Jacobs then told the story of Miriam Peretz, who lost her first son, Uriel, in 1998, and her second son, Eliraz, in 2010, while they served for the Israel Defense Forces. Following her sons’ and her husband’s deaths, she decided to share her story and impart Jewish and Zionist messages to those around her.
“This year, we have chosen to share the story of the Peretz family, to take a look and learn from Eliraz’s special character, his love for the land and the nation, and his diligence in every aspect of his life: the army, Torah learning and family,” Jacobs said. “We chose the Peretz family so that we can be inspired by Miriam who teaches us all to see the good in everything, to be united as a nation and to live our lives in accordance to values that matter to us the most: life, Torah, Am Yisrael, Eretz Yisrael.”
Student Melanie Mashmoor then read a section of a eulogy written by Eliraz Peretz’s widow, Shlomit.
Following a video of Miriam Peretz, Rabbi Ezra Pachino, the program’s main speaker and Rosh Yeshiva of the Fuchs Mizrachi School Community Beit Midrash, wiped away tears when it was his turn to speak.
“Yom Hazikaron is not a day of big speeches, but rather a day of listening — a day of silence, listening to the gap that those that fell left behind,” Pachino said. “Yom Hazikaron is a day accompanied by a sharp pain that pierces our hearts. It’s both a personal and a communal pain. It’s pain that we feel for our dear ones who are no longer alive and have left a huge hole in our hearts. It is pain for those families who are struggling day-by-day with the huge holes in their midst. It is the pain of one nation that has lost its children.”
Pachino then showed a slide with photos of some of his friends and their children, lost as a result of war or terrorist attacks.
“I make it my obligation to remember these people and many more,” Pachino said. “I remind myself why and what they were killed for so that we can live. They give their lives so that we – me, you and all of us – would continue to tell the story of our nation, take care of our people and can keep developing our state to keep going.”
Lastly, Setnik invited participants to close the program by joining to sing “Hatikvah.”