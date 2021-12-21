Fuchs Mizrachi School’s junior high has moved to remote learning one day after Stark High School went to remote learning for the week.
Sixteen students in the high school tested positive for COVID-19 by Dec. 19 following a high school retreat that took place last week.
Rabbi Darren Levin, principal of Fuchs Mizrachi’s junior high, wrote parents Dec. 21 about the decision based on the fact that “nearing 40% of our students are absent in the junior high.”
Three students have tested positive, Levin wrote, while “others are absent due to being close contacts, or because they were kept home out of an abundance of caution.
“This means that learning in the junior high consists of students in the classrooms, and a now meaningful number on Zoom,” Levin wrote. “We have learned over the past two years that this type of split significantly impacts the learning of our junior high students, and in many ways is less effective than everyone being remote. As a result, we have decided to pivot to remote learning for the remainder of the week. ...”
“In the coming days, we will assess the situation and decide what will be most educationally sound and practically viable for the coming week.”