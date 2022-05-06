For the first time in three years, students from Fuchs Mizrachi School and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, both in Beachwood, and Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, joined together to celebrate the birth of the state of Israel.
On May 5, more than 350 students gathered at Fuchs Mizrachi to celebrate Israel’s 74th birthday with a parade. The route went along Shaker Boulevard to Brainard Road to South Woodland through the Mandel Jewish Community Center campus and back to Fuchs Mizrachi. The celebration continued there with dancing, including daglanut, which is a choreographed Israeli flag dance, before the festivities concluded with the singing of “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem.
“We were not able to do this the last couple of years, so it’s kind of refreshing to be able to come back and be together,” Fuchs Mizrachi Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel told the Cleveland Jewish News.
He said it was nice to all be “together and be able to celebrate our united values, our shared values of Medinat Yisrael and to celebrate with the state of Israel.”
Looking forward to 2023 and Israel’s 75th birthday, Joel said, “We’re just going to build on this and make it even stronger. We hope to blow it out for 75.”