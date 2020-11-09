Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood received a $20,000 Ignition Grant for God expansion from the Jewish Education Innovation Challenge to support its “Lifnai V’Lifnim” program.
The grant jump starts new or developing out-of-the-box programs that improve Jewish education in day schools. JEIC is expanding the program for the 2020-21 academic year to advance distinctive, enduring approaches for elevating and deepening the God-student relationship.
Fuchs Mizrachi previously received a JEIC grant to train staff to infuse social-emotional learning with spiritual development as part of text study. The new grant will be used to add Lev HaShavua and Sichot Ishiyot aspects to allow direct conversations with and guidance for students in creating and deepening a relationship with God.
Rabbi Yehuda Chanales, director of educational advancement, said, to develop a culture of presence, trust, authentic dialogue, and self-awareness, the upper school Judaic faculty partnered with Yeshivat Mekor Chayim to ensure the Torah students learn not only impacts their understanding of Judaism but also deepens their spiritual connection with God.
“Achieving these goals requires a different layer of work beyond written curriculum and God-centered pedagogy,” Chanales said in a news release.