Rabbi Yehuda Chanales, director of educational advancement at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, was selected as one of 15 Jewish professionals for Class 4 of the Wexner Field Fellowship, The Wexner Foundation’s leadership development program.
The Wexner Field Fellowship of the Columbus suburb of New Albany, is a three-year intensive professional development program, according to a news release. Fellows will be exposed to different approaches to leadership and tools for addressing pressing issues in the Jewish community, while being integrated into The Wexner Foundation’s network of more than 3,000 professional and volunteer leaders in North America and Israel, including 30 who are in the program and the 25 alumni. They will receive one-on-one professional coaching and Jewish learning, along with access to funds toward customized professional development opportunities.
The program was created in partnership with the Jim Joseph Foundation based in San Francisco.
Chanales, who is a resident of Beachwood, spearheaded the founding of the school’s community beit midrash, Beit Midrash Fellows program and received grants from the Jewish Education Innovation Challenge, Facing History and Ourselves, Legacy Heritage and Avi Chai Foundations.
Chanales previously served as high school director of curriculum and instruction and continuously taught classes in Talmud and Tanach. He received an honorable mention from the Kohelet Prize for Excellence in Progressive Jewish Education for his work in bridging rigorous text analysis and meaning making in Judaic studies through Project Based Learning.
He previously taught and served as director of educational technology at Torah Academy of Bergen County in Teaneck, N.J.. He graduated from the Semicha Honors Program, Azrieli Graduate School and Yeshiva College at Yeshiva University in New York City and spent three years at Yeshivat Har Etzion in Gush Etzion, Israel.
“We faced the tremendous challenge of selecting our new class from a deep and talented pool of candidates. The field is richly blessed. I am excited about the ways in which these 15 mid-career Jewish professionals will contribute to the Wexner Field Fellowship and more importantly to the Jewish organizations and communities they will lead,” Rabbi B. Elka Abrahamson, president of The Wexner Foundation, stated in the release. “This new cohort of transformational leaders will add mightily to the community of Wexner Fellows and Alumni shaping the Jewish future.”
“The Wexner Foundation continues to shape our field in deeply profound ways,” stated Barry Finestone, president and CEO of the Jim Joseph Foundation based in San Francisco. “Their programs for Jewish leaders and educators provide the highest quality learning and coaching and enable cohort members to develop such important and supportive peer networks. These thousands of leaders and educators engage directly with Jewish youth and ultimately help shape the Jewish community. We are very pleased to continue to support the Wexner Foundation’s important work and congratulate the newest cohort of Wexner Field Fellows.”