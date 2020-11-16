Fuchs Mizrachi School’s Bob and Marla Stark High School in Beachwood was closed Nov. 16 and will move to remote learning beginning Nov. 17 after at least one student in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel wrote in an email Nov. 15 to the Fuchs Mizrachi community, “Over the course of the past 24 hours, we have learned that a third Stark High School student – a 10th grader – has tested positive for COVID and others yet have shown symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, and based on the recommendation of our Medical Advisory Committee, we have decided to move the entire Stark High School to remote learning through Thanksgiving break. We hope to be able to return to in-person learning at that point.”
Joel wrote that on Nov. 16 teachers will be in school preparing for remote learning. He wrote extracurricular programs that can operate remotely will do so, while others will be canceled.
On Nov. 13, the school announced all 11th and 12th graders were to quarantine after two students tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 12. A second Stark High School student tested positive for COVID-19 Nov. 13, after their sibling tested positive Nov. 12.
The school said in a Nov. 13 email to its community it has also learned that “a number of 11th and 12th grade students have attended social gatherings outside of school without adhering to COVID-19 protocols.”
“With these two positive cases in these grades, and with the knowledge that numerous students were in close contact with the students who tested positive, we have been advised by the medical advisory committee and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to quarantine the entire 11th and 12th grades immediately,” said the emailed letter signed by Joel. “We believe this measure is necessary to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our school community. The students will be quarantined through Tuesday, Nov. 24, and can return Wednesday, Nov. 25. In the interim, all 11th and 12th grade classes will continue remotely.”
“We know this is going to be hard for these students, and this is the last thing we want to see happen – but it is necessary,” the email said. “We really need everyone – students, parents and teachers – to work with us to ensure everyone is adhering to the necessary protocols, which we all pledged to follow.”
The school also asked if there are any students in other grades who were in attendance at any of the social gatherings outside of school, they should notify the school as soon as possible, as there may be implications. Those with questions should contact nurse Krissa Dickens at kdickens@fuchsmizrachi.org.
“We were fortunate to have avoided COVID cases in our school for so long,” Joel wrote in the Nov. 15 email. “But we knew we would have to deal with this at some point. Now is that time. Now is when we must continue to be vigilant in our efforts to help mitigate the health risks COVID presents. We, as parents, must do all we can to make sure our children are following the guidelines outlined in our pledge.”