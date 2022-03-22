Attendees at Fuchs Mizrachi School's “A Night in Shushan” 2022 spring gala were subject to a feast for the senses on March 20 at BLDG 17 CLE in Cleveland.
The evening, which was in honor of Rachel Rothner Stark and Ezra Stark, Lisa Beer and Barry Guttman, included live music, jugglers, roving magicians, a stilt walker and a seated dinner. The Starks were recognized with the Mike and Peppy Senders Outstanding Service Award; Beer with the Rabbi Melvin L. Granatstein Educational Leadership Award; and Guttman with the Alumni Award. Gala chairs were Sarah Braun, Allyson Goldstein and Tamar Smith.
In his opening remarks, Fuchs Mizrachi School Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel said the event raised over $115,000 for the school in advertisements, tickets and sponsorships. Joel also recognized the school’s staff and school leadership, including board president Eliav Sharvit, who will be stepping down from the role in a few months after three years.
“This gala gives us the opportunity to celebrate our school community together,” Joel said. “That all goes back to the children. Tonight’s success is just one piece of what we’ve done this year that will allow us to exceed our fundraising goals for the second year in a row.”
Recognizing the hardships the school community has gone through since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joel recalled what it felt like sending the school community home as lockdowns began. He also reflected on the state of the world.
“Who knew what would’ve transpired next,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot – and it has been more than just COVID and the toll it has taken on all of us. We’ve been heavily impacted by politics – nationally and abroad. In fact, we cannot celebrate tonight without being deeply mindful of the suffering in Ukraine. Jews and non-Jews are fighting for their freedom. ... And yet, after all we have been through, we stand here firmly with a great deal to be proud of and much to look forward to.”
Before each honoree was presented with their award, video tributes were shown and included comments from the honorees themselves, school leadership, community members, friends, family and colleagues.
In their video, Rachel Rothner Stark and Ezra Stark spoke of their motivation to give back – a love for the school community.
“Jewish education is what ensures Jewish continuity,” Ezra Stark said. “It is foundational. It is not like a gym membership or something like that, that you can turn the switch on and off in terms of not going. This is who we are. It encompasses our identity.”
Rachel Rothner Stark said, “Giving back to our school community is just something innate and natural for us. It is something we learned from our parents and grandparents to be involved. If you want to see any kind of change, you have to roll up your sleeves and you have to dig in and be willing to do any job that is needed.”
In her video, Beer spoke of her love for Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood and how her passion for teaching pushes her forward.
“We don’t go into education to be lauded or awarded,” she said. “Instead, we go into it because we’re passionate about it and we care about the kids. We care about their futures and because we love it. But, to have that level of acknowledgment of the time and effort and care that we put into it is really so special.”
In his video, Guttman expressed the impact Fuchs Mizrachi School continues to have on him as an alumnus.
“I feel a strong sense of gratitude and indebtedness to the school for helping shape who I am today and for teaching me the fundamental skills that I use every day in my career as a partner at Benesch,” he said. “Feeling that sense of gratitude, I want to give back. I want to help make sure this school is a place I am not only proud of as an alumni but also, God willing, as a future parent.”