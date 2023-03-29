About 450 people attended Fuchs Mizrachi School annual spring fundraiser March 21, which surpassed its fundraising goal of $100,000 at the school in Beachwood.
The event featured a buffet dinner and live entertainment by Modi Rosenfeld, one of the top 10 Jewish comedians in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Rosenfeld was born in Tel Aviv and emigrated with his family to the United States at age 7. He was raised on Long Island, N.Y. After graduating from Boston University, he worked as an investment banker until his first open-mic night made him realize that stand-up was his true calling. Equipped with a sharp wit and a knack for reading an audience, Rosenfeld has gone on to become a successful fixture in New York’s comedy scene, often doing bits that incorporate his heritage, and he is a hit with diverse Jewish audiences as well as fans of all backgrounds and beliefs.
During the evening’s program, Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school, provided brief remarks about the school’s mission prior to Rosenfeld’s introduction by professor Danny Shoag from the class of 2002.
The event chairs were Ariel and Noah Schwartz, and Lyndsay and Danny Shoag. The event committee included Josh Botnick, Rabbi Raffi Glickman, Loera Gunzberg, Gabrielle Jerusalem, Sarah Kasdan, Sima Maryles, Chagit Ruskin, Stefani Shoag, Dassi Shtern, Sviello Siler, Jacob Stark and Dara Sussman.
Anton Albert is a freelance journalist.