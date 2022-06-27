In the Genshaft Early Childhood at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood this year, the children learned about the spring holidays.
For Purim, they packaged mishloach manot and made hamentaschen, made matzot and acted out the Exodus from Egypt for Pesach, decorated blue and white flags and held a dance party for Yom Ha’atzmaut, and made flowers and dairy desserts in celebration of Shavuot.
Students also completed hands-on and age-appropriate science exploration activities, including planting seeds, looking at plant roots, growing butterflies and learning about animal habitats with a guided visit to Cleveland Metroparks Chagrin Reservation. On May 22, the kindergarten class had its end-of-year Siyum to mark the transition from the early childhood into the lower school program.
In May, lower school students worked with GrowTorah. Through microgreen planting and pickle making, the students learned about gardening and its relevance to Jewish values and Torah lessons. The ideas of caring for plants and food preservation techniques tied in with the students’ Shmita learning this year. The semester finished with the celebration of the fifth graders’ accomplishments as they transition to junior high school, with a Messibat Siyum on June 8.
In the junior high school, students met with Jewish Family Services Association’s Strengthening Families team, an organization assisting families moving into their first homes after being homeless or in unsuitable homes. Together with The JFSA, students made baskets filled with blankets, toiletries and cleaning supplies for the Strengthening Families team to deliver to those in need.
The eighth-graders held graduation ceremonies on June 1.
This semester in Stark High School, some students participated in the annual Yeshiva University Model United Nations, led by parent-volunteer Ari Jaffe, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
Later in the spring, a high school award ceremony for ninth through 11th graders was held and high school commencement ceremony was held on May 19.