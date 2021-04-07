Fuchs Mizrachi School plans to host two virtual ceremonies to commemorate Yom Hazikaron, Israel Remembrance Day, and Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel Independence Day, at 7:30 and 8:05 p.m. April 14, respectively.
Both events will be exclusively virtual, with the exception of celebratory davening at 8:45 p.m. at Green Road Synagogue at 2437 S. Green Road in Beachwood. Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, said the programming will consist of a mix of readings from students, specific prayers to note the days and videos.
“The commemoration of Yom Hazikaron and celebration of Yom Ha’atzmaut are so essential to our mission as religious Zionist Jews that it wasn’t a debate,” Joel said. “We were going to have a program for our community, the only question was whether or not we could host it in-person. Unfortunately, we didn’t feel we were at a point yet where we could get together for this. We are doing the next best thing, and we are being led by a terrific team of Israeli shelichim who are part of our team at school.”
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commemoration of these dates feels significant, Joel said.
“The state of Israel and its central role in our fulfillment of our religious mission as Jews doesn’t change due to a pandemic, but maybe this year more than ever, where our minds are understandably in many other places, we need to come together and remind ourselves of some of our bigger goals and objectives,” he said.
As families prepare for and participate in the commemorations for Yom Hazikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut, Joel said he wants them to keep a few things in mind.
“As a school community, we hope all those who engage walk away with a deep appreciation of the sacrifices many have made in order to found, grow and protect the state of Israel,” he said. “More than that, people should feel proud of Israel and grateful to Hashem for the miracles that have reinvigorated it.”