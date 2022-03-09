Fuchs Mizrachi School will hold its spring gala, “A Night in Shushan | A Feast for the Senses,” March 20 at BLDG 17 CLE in downtown Cleveland.
The event will include an event sponsor cocktail hour, Mincha, main program and Maariv following the program, as well as a three-course dinner with live entertainment.
As part of the program, four honorees will be presented with three awards.
Rachel Rothner Stark and Ezra Stark, who both are heavily involved in the school, will receive the Mike and Peppy Senders Outstanding Service Award. Lisa Beer, a member of the Fuchs Mizrachi faculty for 15 years in the humanities department, will receive the Rabbi Melvin L. Granatstein Educational Leadership Award. Barry Guttman, who graduated from the school in 2004, will receive the Alumni Award.
The event is chaired by Sarah Braun, Allyson Goldstein and Tamar Smith. Braun, who lives in South Euclid and has two children at the school, Bayla, 7, and Benji, 4, said she felt “honored” to be involved with this year’s gala.
“I feel so fortunate to be part of the community that is (Fuchs Mizrachi School) and I am thankful to feel like I have a way to contribute,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I am looking forward to the community gathering together to celebrate. After the past two years, I think we’re all ready to have a light evening out, and be grateful for everything we have here.”
Goldstein, who lives in Beachwood, said her favorite part of the gala planning process has been collaborating with her co-chairs. While she no longer has children as part of the Fuchs Mizrachi community, she said she “very much believes” in the school and the Jewish education provided on campus. Her children are Orly, 15, Elan, 13 and Liel, 9.
“I am grateful that the school asked me to chair as it gives me the opportunity to stay involved,” she told the CJN. “First, I’m looking forward to getting together in person as a community. Next, I would say I’m looking forward to the food. I think we planned a menu that is going to be distinct and very tasty. In addition, I am also looking forward to the opportunity to publicly recognize our honorees for all they’ve done for the school.”
Smith, a Beachwood resident and mother to school alumni Ari, 19, and current students Miri, 17, Ezra, 14 and Dovid, 12, told the CJN any role she can play at Fuchs Mizrachi is a “true privilege.”
“Walking into the building feels like walking into our second home, where our children are loved, and leave inspired every single day,” Smith said. “I really want to encourage every parent and community member to continue investing in Fuchs Mizrachi, both with time and money, so that it can continue to be here for generations of children to come.”
Smith said that attendees should be prepared to feel fully transported to Shushan, an ancient city in Iran mentioned in the Book of Esther.
“We hope attendees will feel captivated by it all,” she said. “And of course, we hope our honorees feel the immense love and gratitude felt by so many.”
But Goldstein put it simply – that attendees should be prepared for “a feast for their senses.”