Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood is gearing up for its spring event on March 21.
Hosted at the school, this year’s theme is focused on bringing laughter to a community that, like many others, needs it, according to development chair Tamar Smith. Israeli-American comedian Modi Rosenfeld will perform, titled “Modi at Mizrachi: A Night of Laughter and Community.”
“We’ve always done something a little different for the spring event each year,” Smith told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Some years it’s a concert, others it’s a gala, or a lecture. We’ve never gone down this route. And we figured that with the last few years, we could all use a little fun and laughter. And Modi’s name kept coming up. We thought, wow, how amazing would it be to bring him to Cleveland for the first time and host him right at the school? It ended up being a natural fit.”
Rosenfeld was born in Tel Aviv and his family emigrated to the United States when he was seven years old. After being raised in Long Island, N.Y., Rosenfeld graduated from Boston University and worked as an investment banker until his first open-mic night made him decide to pursue stand-up as a career. Now a regular performer in New York and Los Angeles comedy clubs, Rosenfeld has also toured in the United Kingdom, Holland and Israel, and frequently performs at comedy festivals and special venues. He also played himself in HBO’s “Crashing” and Netflix’s “When Jews Were Funny,” as well as appeared in several feature films, including “Waiting for Woody Allen” and “Stand Up,” according to his website.
“The idea for this year’s spring event was to really host an evening that would bring different segments of the community together,” Smith said. “And based on ticket sales, that is what is happening. We’re excited to bring people together for a fun, entertaining and meaningful evening. Bringing in Modi, who also appeals to a wide variety of people, allows us to attract a bunch of people to support Mizrachi.”
Smith said in addition to being a Fuchs Mizrachi board member, she is also a Mizrachi mom with two children recently graduating and pursuing gap years before college, and then two sons in 10th and seventh grades. So, supporting the future of the school is a meaningful cause for her for many reasons, she said.
“I am really excited about (the event),” Smith said, noting all funds benefit both the school’s annual campaign, and its operational and staff development budget.
Through the annual campaign, Fuchs Mizrachi gives over $2 million in financial aid annually, she said. “While it will be a fun event, it’s also an integral fundraising effort to support our ever-growing school.”
And if individuals can’t attend the event, they can still support the cause by making donations, Smith said.
“We just hope to see as many community members as possible,” she said.