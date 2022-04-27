Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood will return to an in-person commemoration of Yom Hazikaron, Israel Remembrance Day, and Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel Independence Day, starting at 7 p.m. May 4 at the school at 26600 Shaker Blvd.
Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school, told the Cleveland Jewish News the return to an in-person commemoration feels “refreshing.”
“Our team was able to put together an amazing virtual program last year, but you simply can’t replicate what it means to commemorate such important days together, in-person, as a community,” he said. “Religious Zionism is core to our identity as a school community. Being able to both reinforce that and express that, and to do so in person, is something we don’t take for granted. I am excited to grow in this way together as a community.”
The evening’s schedule will start with a
7 p.m. Yom Hazikaron/Yom Ha’atzmaut tekes, followed by an 8 p.m. tefilah chagigit. After the tefilah chagigit, there will be daglanut and dancing. The next day, there will be another tefilah chagigt at the school’s junior high or Stark High School minyanim at 8:05 a.m May 5, followed by a high school parade at 10.
The event is free and open to the community, with no RSVPs required.
“Attendees can expect to learn through a student-led program about some of the people who sacrificed their lives in the defense of the state of Israel or were victims of terror,” Joel said. “We will also make the difficult and poignant transition from mourning to celebrating the founding of the State of Israel. We will pray, sing and dance, while also celebrating those who will be making aliyah this year.”
For more information, visit fuchsmizrachi.org.