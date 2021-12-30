Leonard Fuchs, who valued the education he didn’t receive and for whom a school is now named, is remembered as a leader in his congregation and for his devotion to the land of Israel.
Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood is named for Fuchs, who supported the fledgling school in its early days and helped it become established through his financial support, Rabbi Benjamin Blau, Rosh Yeshiva of Fuchs Mizrachi School and spiritual leader of Green Road Synagogue, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Fuchs died Dec. 28 at his home in University Heights. He was 98.
Fuchs also supported the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland prior to the establishment of Fuchs Mizrachi School and helped build Telshe Yeshiva in Wickliffe.
Blau said, “Finances were hard” and the school was still trying to develop its identity,” adding that Fuchs’ largest gift to the school was his name and his devotion.
He used to drop by the school to see the students and to engage in afternoon prayers.
“My grandfather would describe himself as a graduate of Auschwitz, Warsaw, Dachau, Landsberg, Kaufering and Shultzhausing and Fuchs Mizrachi School,” Jeremy Shevach, Fuchs’ grandson said at his funeral Dec. 29, referring to his honorary diploma from the school, which was renamed for Leonard and Susan Fuchs in 1999 following a major gift. Susan Fuchs died Feb. 25.
Despite his lack of formal education, Fuchs spoke Yiddish, Slovak, Polish, Hebrew, English and a little Russian.
According to the CJN Digital Archive from the 1950s, Fuchs served as a cantor in several Cleveland synagogues in the 1950s. He studied cantorial music in Bratislava and at the Yeshurun Yeshiva in Shuran, Czechoslovakia, as well as at the Cleveland Institute of Music.
Shevach said Fuchs “preferred to be called a rebuilder and not a survivor,” and “believed those who survived the Holocaust understood that they were meant to do something special with their lives.”
An ardent Zionist, Fuchs’ University Heights home had a wall adorned with photos of himself with many of Israel’s prime ministers, including Golda Meir.
Born June 6, 1923, in a small town in Czechoslovakia, Fuchs was the second of five children of Shimon and Esther (Farkas) Fuchs, who were Orthodox Jews. The family lived on a farm. He told his grandson he carried brass knuckles as protection when he attended cheder, or Jewish day school. He played soccer and went skiing.
Shimon Fuchs died when Leonard Fuchs was a boy, and he worked to support the rest of his family.
After the Germans invaded Czechoslovakia, Fuchs and his family lived in a ghetto and they were shipped by boxcar to Auschwitz in 1944. He was 21.
“It was obvious what was happening,” Shevach said he remembered his grandfather telling him. Joseph Mengele was at the head of a V-shaped line and pointed Fuchs to the right to work and his mother, brother and sister to the left for death.
He was told to strip, shower and was given a striped uniform and the number 90,131, but not an accompanying tattoo. After the liquidation of the Warsaw Ghetto, he and other slaves were sent to clean up the rubble.
Later, at Dachau he was given 60 lashes for failing to get in line on time and was briefly hospitalized. In working on railroad tracks, he hunted for frozen potatoes and discarded apples to eat. At one point, to avoid transport to a death camp, he hid in a bunker filled with potatoes, where he could hear his number being called, Shevach said.
In 1945, he was shot while aboard an open boxcar on a transport and jumped off the train fleeing into the forest with a few friends. Fuchs pretended to be dead as German soldiers passed by. Later, after deciding to turn themselves in, they saw smoke from a chimney, approached the house and met American troops, who sent Fuchs to a sanatorium, Shevach said.
After World War II ended, he lived in Prague. While it was his desire to go to Israel, two uncles in Cleveland sponsored his passage to the United States. He was later able to bring over his two surviving sisters, Frieda Fuchs and Zelda Abraham.
After arriving in Cleveland, he took odd jobs and eventually worked for builder Milton Stark, where he met his wife to be, Stark’s daughter, Susan Stark. The two married Nov. 25, 1951.
First by flipping houses, Fuchs launched a successful career as a commercial and residential real estate developer, founding Empire Estates.
In Cleveland, he became president of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland, where he frequently lent his voice to services, including the El Malei Rachamim prayer devoted to victims of the Holocaust.
At his funeral, all four speakers mentioned that fact.
“No one will ever say it the way he said it,” Blau said. “Because he would list every concentration camp and he would list everyone who oppressed us, not just the Germans, all the other individuals, and he’d say it with such intensity, you felt he was transported there. You could not hear that and not have chills go down your spine.”
He led campaigns for the Jewish Welfare Fund, served on the Ohio Holocaust Council and supported the Religious Zionists of America as well as Israel Bonds.
He played golf and cards at Beechmont Country Club in Orange. And Blau said Fuchs took particular delight in handing out diplomas to Fuchs Mizrachi graduates.
In 2010, he was interviewed by Brad Zarlin for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
Shevach said his grandfather would call him on his birthday every year and sing happy birthday to him and that he davened daily, laying tefillin prior to reciting Shacharis.
“He had seats at plenty of shuls,” Shevach said. “He didn’t get the formal education he wanted, so making sure other people had the opportunity was really important to him.”
Fuchs leaves two daughters, Sharon (Boaz) Shevach and Esther (Avraham Peri-deceased) Berger, five grandsons and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral was at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights. The family requested no visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contributions can be made to Fuchs Mizrachi School, 26600 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.