U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Warrensville Heights, will be the guest speaker when Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The service will begin at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 15.
This virtual service will be streamed live from Fairmount Temple’s website at fairmounttemple.org, the temple’s Sanctuary Roku channel and on the temple’s Facebook page.
Fudge was recently nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"I have worked with Congresswoman Fudge on important issues such as protecting the voting rights of all Americans, aiding the poorest and most vulnerable members of our community, and building racial equity and understanding,” Fairmount Temple Senior Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk said in a news release. “I look forward to hearing her reflections on Dr. King and on the important contributions we can make to building a world synchronized with Dr. King’s incredible teachings and activism.”
First elected in 2008, Fudge represents Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, which covers 32 municipalities in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.
Last year, she was one of the recipients of The Cleveland Orchestra’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award.
For questions, call 216-464-1330.