The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Feb. 3 of its investigation of the Jan. 19 plane crash that killed pilot Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights and Binyamin (Ben) Chafetz of Beachwood, citing an oil issue with the engine.
The report noted fresh oil on the bottom of the fuselage and a hole in the top of the crankcase, which The Associated Press reported apparently caused the plane to fly poorly. A deformed connecting rod cap with two fractured and entrapped connecting rod bolts was found adjacent to the hole, the report stated.
While the preliminary report has been released, a full NTSB investigation can take 12 to 24 months to complete and determine cause, the NTSB previously said. The engine was retained for further examination, along with an engine monitor, a Stratus 3 ADS-B receiver, three portable electronic devices and two Garmin G5 electronic flight instruments for potential data download.
When reached for further comment, the NTSB told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 6 the information provided in the preliminary report is what is available and known factually at this time.
The two men were flying in a single-engine Beechcraft A36 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights Jan. 19 when Taub reported a “dead cylinder” to air traffic controllers and planned to land at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y.
The plane crashed at about 5:29 p.m. on water supply land owned by the city of New York about one mile from the airport. The White Plains airport is about 39 miles north of JFK.
Search and rescue teams found the airplane shortly before 11 p.m. in the trees on a small island on a reservoir near the airport, Yeshiva World News reported.