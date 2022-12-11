The Rich Family Foundation, Robert and Melinda Rich and the Dreamcatcher Foundation have made a joint $5 million gift to the Cleveland Clinic to support key projects and ideas identified by Cleveland Clinic’s chief caregiver officer, according to a news release.
Chief caregiver officer K. Kelly Hancock will serve as the inaugural Rich Family Chief Caregiver Chair. Hancock will focus on the development and alignment of all aspects of caregiver experience and engagement, the release said.
“My mother, Janet, was a remarkable caregiver in her own right and received exceptional care at Cleveland Clinic in 1989,” said Bob Rich, senior chairman of the Rich Family Foundation. “Since then, our family has only been awed by the clinic’s dedication to provide unmatched care for thousands of families worldwide. We could not think of someone more deserving to serve as inaugural chair holder than Kelly Hancock who so deeply embodies the values of Cleveland Clinic.”
The donation was partly inspired by the creation of Cleveland Clinic’s chief caregiver officer in 2020. The fund the Riches have endowed will provide resources for the chief caregiver officer to advance opportunities.
“It is such an honor to be named the inaugural holder of the Rich Family Chief Caregiver Chair and I am grateful for the foundation’s support,” Hancock said in the release. “It takes talented and dedicated caregivers to bring our mission to life. Our caregivers are our greatest asset and I look forward to advancing key initiatives to support, engage and enhance their experience through these funds.”