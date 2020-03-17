The Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis is supporting local funeral homes in holding graveside funerals at this time in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“In coordination with Berkowitz-Kumin and Bookatz, we are encouraging families to only do graveside services,” to protect mourners, Rabbi Melinda Mersack, president of the Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis, told the Cleveland Jewish News on March 17. “That’s gonna be the practice right now.”
Natalie Shapiro at Shapiro Funeral Services in Orange confirmed her funeral home is following that practice.
“We are following all universal precautions and providing personal protective equipment,” she wrote in a March 16 email to the CJN. “All services are now currently graveside only”.
Mersack said that the more than 50 rabbis represented by the Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis are finding offering comfort to be challenging, but they’re reaching out.
“The reality is that nothing can replace the comfort of physical touch, so that’s a challenge that we’re having to accept,” she said. “We can’t hug a mourner, for example, but we know that their health and safety is our primary concern, and it will remain that way.”
She said pastoral visits have changed.
“It’s encouraging us to be creative,” she said. “So while we would prefer to make in-person pastoral visits … we are calling in by phones or doing face time or video calls when we can and of course offering learning via web calls as well. and the services through livestream.”
She encouraged people to reach out to their rabbis for support.
“Our primary message is that we are here to support the community,” she said. “So while we are doing so at a physical distance, we are doing what we can to emotionally and spiritually to support congregants.”