While the vast majority of bereaved families are still opting for graveside services in both Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio, funeral homes are now making indoor accommodations available.
Bart Bookatz, manager of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memoiral Chapel in Cleveland Heights, said he was ready to open for services about three weeks ago.
Bookatz said the small chapel can now hold 16 and the large chapel 40 with social distancing.
“We wanted to make sure that our practices – safety, health practices – were all in order and we were comfortable. And our staff trained on all of the procedures,” he said.
Bookatz said masks are required, hand sanitizer is provided and the temperature of all who enter the building will be taken.
The facility is cleaned twice a day, Bookatz said, and there is clear signage throughout the building directing pedestrians.
“We have so many signs, I feel like I’m in a freeway,” he said, adding that live webcasting is an option for services held indoors.
The family room is not available and socializing is not permitted in the lobby, he said.
David Levy, manager of Epstein Memorial Chapel of Columbus, said no family has yet requested indoor services
“We are open to it,” said Levy, adding that he will determine on a case-by-case basis the limit for numbers on interior space working with families and rabbis individually. “We’re not putting numbers on it.”
Levy said that when funerals are held indoors, he will keep social distancing and estimated that the capacity might be about 50% of full capacity.
That was also the case for Natalie Shapiro at Shapiro Funeral Services in Orange.
The Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis issued a statement June 16 regarding funerals.
“We are still facing the very real health concerns of COVID 19 and must consider health and safety as paramount,” it reads in part. “When we attend a funeral or memorial service, our care and support is best shown at a safe distance. Current health standards mean that funeral services will continue to be private. All participants will be expected to wear masks, whether the service is held outdoors or inside. In this way, too, we are expressing our condolences and love, and friends and family will feel our compassion.”
It closes with, “We remain present for you, to guide and support you through your time of grief.”
Rabbi Melinda Mersack, president of the Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis, told the CJN rabbis prefer outdoor, graveside services.
In addition, she said, social distancing requirements of COID-19 have posed a challenge for rabbis.
“We know the value of being in person with each other, and that is a loss that many of us are feeling,” Mersack said. “We wish that could lend a comforting touch on someone’s hand or shoulder or, you know, to hug them when they are mourning. and we know that is not possible right now. We’re still able to meet with people whether at a distance or virtually, and yet it’s just not the same. But we’re doing our best to stay in touch with our people in the best ways that we can.“