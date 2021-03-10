The FY 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Program is accepting applications through 4 p.m. April 19.
The NSGP is made available to states via the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, providing federal funds to states to assist nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack through support for eligible physical security enhancements and other security initiatives.
For the 2021 application and granting period, the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $2.4 million to Ohio, managed by Ohio Emergency Management Agency as the state administrative agency. Eligible organizations will submit their applications to Ohio EMA, who will review eligible applications and make recommendations from funding. FEMA will make final award decisions in July or August.
Additionally, NSGP applicant orientation webinars will be held the following dates: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 16; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 29; and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 31. The webinar will include an overview of the application process, and include a question and answer period for applicants. To request access to the webinar, email nsgp@dps.ohio.gov with “FY2021 NSGP Webinar Access” as the subject line.
For specific application instructions and more information, visit bit.ly/3ep6MNQ.