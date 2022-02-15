Cleveland Heights City Council appointed Gail Larson to fill the vacant seat left by Mayor Kahlil Seren at its Feb. 7 meeting. She will be given a public oath of office at the Feb. 22 council meeting.
She was one of 22 people who applied for the seat. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2022, with Seren’s full, unexpired term running through Dec, 31, 2023. The last year of the term will be placed on the November 2022 ballot. Larson rounds out the council, which includes newly elected members Tony Cuda and Anthony Mattox Jr., and incumbents vice president Craig Cobb and Davida Russell, who were sworn in Jan. 3; Josie Moore, who took office in November 2021; and Melody Joy Hart, council president, who was appointed in January as well.
According to her council application, Larson is an eight-year resident of Cleveland Heights and is a retired payroll specialist and speech pathologist. She lives in the city’s Noble neighborhood and is a member of the Greater Cleveland Congregations Housing Team.
According to her application, she plans to focus on community engagement, housing, council transparency, and fostering relationships in the Noble and Taylor business corridors, providing “any support that is needed to help them survive and to add new business,” she said.
She will serve as chair of the council’s public safety and health committee. She will also continue the Vision Zero initiative, strategy that works to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries. It was first implemented in Sweden in the 1990s.
Larson is also co-chair for the League of Women Voters’ Cleveland Heights-University Heights chapter and serves on the steering committee of the Heights Friends of Immigrants. She is a member of Forest Hills Church and has a daughter who teaches at Noble Elementary School.
Her full application and interview can be viewed at clevelandheights.com.