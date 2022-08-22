The family-owned Gali’s Florist & Garden Center in Beachwood was recently sold, but will continue to operate as a flower shop and garden center under the Gali name.
Since 1945 when Steven and Irene Gali purchased the property with the greenhouses and flower shop, the family has served the community with fresh flowers at 21301 Chagrin Blvd. for over 75 years. Built out in the country at the time, the area around Gali’s became more developed over the years.
“It was built there primarily because of the access to the cemetery,” Glenn Gali, the now retired CEO of Gali Inc., told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 15. “... People would come weekly and take fresh flowers out to the cemetery. It still is quite a busy part of the business, but just certain parts of the year now.”
The flower shop sits across the street from Highland Park Cemetery and not far from Cleveland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, both in Highland Hills. The shop has stayed busy with the holidays, late spring and early summer months bringing in a lot of business, Gali said.
The garden center was developed two years after the Gali’s purchased the property and has grown to serve a large area. Gali said the business reaches from Warrensville Heights and beyond, as far west as Shaker Square, north to South Euclid and east to the Chagrin River.
“It’s a big area and it needs a garden center, so people have a local place to go,” said Gali, a resident of Pepper Pike. “Otherwise, they have to go to a big box (store).”
As Gali turns 88, he has been looking to sell and retire for four years and finally sold the business and property to Michelle Properties LLC and Cleveland Flower Inc., which will keep it as Gali’s Florist & Garden Center for now.
“I thought that was very important, but again, she may at some point and time want to change it for some reason,” he said.
Gali joined his family’s business in 1959 after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He married his wife, Joan, over 40 years ago at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, where they would often provide flowers for the bimah. He said he has grown a wonderful relationship with the Jewish community that he hopes will continue with the new owner.
Many of the workers at Gali’s work part time, especially during the offseason and work picks up as the holidays or summer months approach. One worker, Janet Greenberg, has worked at Gali’s for 50 years with both Gali and his parents. She worked part time while raising her children, became a manager and is now back to part-time, often ordering the blooming indoor plants for the shop and working with the public.
Greenberg, a resident of Shaker Heights, told the CJN that working at Gali’s is “like a dream job,” and every day is little different. She’s glad that Gali’s will still be operating and looks forward to working with the new owner.
“I’m very hopeful for what the future holds,” she said. “It’s going to be different, although it will still be a flower shop and a garden center, which the neighbors I’m sure will be very happy about.”
The property was sold for $625,000, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website.