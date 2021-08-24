San Francisco-based Galway Holdings has acquired Cleveland-based registered investment adviser MAI Capital Management.
Galway hopes to add a new business vertical in financial and wealth management services to complement existing relationships across Galway platforms, according to a news release.
MAI specializes in comprehensive investment and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. Galway’s investment in MAI will help the RIA accelerate its organic growth trajectory, enhance its client service offerings and further expand its national presence, according to the release. MAI’s executive team will remain intact, according to the release.
Galway Executive Chairman John Hahn and MAI’s Managing Partner Rick Buoncore discussed the acquisition in the release.
“We are excited to partner with Rick Buoncore and the MAI team to provide capital and resources that will help sustain the continued growth of its premier wealth management platform,” said Hahn in the release. “This includes our shared vision of delivering risk management and insurance solutions via our EPIC Select platform directly to high-net and ultra-high-net-worth clients and MAI’s best-in-class trusted advisory services under one roof.”
Buoncore said, “Clients want expertise, simplicity and a full range of financial solutions. Our new partnership with Galway gives MAI the opportunity to continue evolving in an ever-changing financial services landscape. By launching this unique approach, we can provide our clients with integrated and easy-to-access expertise across the financial spectrum, with the goal of making their lives simpler in an increasingly complex world. This is a natural evolution for MAI and builds upon the foundation we created four years ago by aligning with Wealth Partners Capital Group, which has expanded our reach and made us more accessible to clients nationwide.”
MAI has been partners with Wealth Partners Capital Group since 2017. The businesses have worked together to identify and acquire RIAs seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth, and customized solutions, and the partnership has resulted in 12 acquisitions, the release stated.
Galway’s investors include private equity firms Carlyle Group, Oak Hill Capital, and Harvest Partners.
Steve Carlson, partner at Harvest Partners, said in the release, “Last December, we partnered with Galway because, among other things, we believed the team would be able to unlock differentiated opportunities during our investment,” he said in the release. “MAI and the move into high-net-worth wealth management is one of those opportunities and we are thrilled to be involved as it redefines the risk and wealth management marketplace.”
Sammi Fremont is the Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern.