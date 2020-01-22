Nearly a year after announcing it would close about 230 of its GAP stores, Gap Inc. said it would close its location in Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Jan. 26.

According to its website, the company is making these closures to address stores that are underperforming or don’t “fit our vision for the future of Gap.”

“We are confident these closures will strengthen the health of the specialty fleet moving forward and will serve as a more appropriate foundation for brand revitalization,” according to its website.

The GAP store in Beachwood is the only Ohio location to close.

Other GAP stores are at Crocker Park in Westlake and Summit Mall in Fairlawn.