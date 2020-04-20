Giant Eagle will temporarily convert its Garfield Heights supermarket located on Transportation Boulevard into a curbside pickup center. The transition follows that of the company’s Howe Avenue supermarket in Cuyahoga Falls and is expected to increase the number of Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery orders able to be fulfilled for Cleveland- area guests daily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we explore creative opportunities to increase our curbside pickup and delivery capacity, we have been very pleased with the results of our recent Howe Avenue Giant Eagle conversion,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski in a news release. “There continues to be an unprecedented demand for grocery pickup and delivery options, and we are very excited to bring this curbside pickup center model to the Cleveland area to make thousands of additional spots available to our guests each week.”
The Garfield Heights Giant Eagle closed to the public April 17 and reopened April 19 for curbside pickup and delivery operations. The location will fulfill next-day pickup and delivery orders, and all payments will be processed online to reduce contact between guests and employees. Slots will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Garfield Heights in-store pharmacy will continue to operate for prescription pickup or drop-off both in-store pharmacy and at the drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The liquor agency will be accessible for guests through a dedicated entrance from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Nearby locations, including the Beachwood, Southgate, Biddulph Plaza and Parma, are preparing for increased in-store shopping trips from guests who typically shop at the Garfield Heights location, according to a news release.