Bill Garvey will take on the position of Greater Cleveland Film Commission president effective Sept. 27.
Garvey has worked in the film industry for 26 years, forging relations with Marvel, Disney, Paramount, Universal, Warner Bros., Netflix, HBO, and NBC. He moved to Ohio in 2008 and was previously television and motion picture location manager for the film commission, according to a news release.
As president, he will build upon the the film commission’s nurturing of motion-picture investment and leverage his partnerships in television and motion-picture production, the release stated.
Garvey replaces Evan Miller, who served as president from August 2019 until the end of 2020.