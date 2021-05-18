Just a few hours before 54-year-old Solon resident Gary Salzinger went for his weekly swim at a Cuyahoga Falls Fitness Center, he spoke with his sister, Lisa Martel, over the telephone May 1.
Martel told her always exercising older brother to take it easy on the activities being that he had received his COVID-19 vaccine the day prior and was concerned he might experience the vaccine’s temporary, flu-like symptoms.
“He told me he was going to go exercise, and I said, ‘You just kind of be careful. We’ll talk to you soon, maybe tomorrow night,’” said Martel, a resident of Solon and a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “... Little did I know that was going to be the last time I was going to speak with him.”
While swimming laps in the far right lane of the shallow, three-lane pool, Salzinger experienced cardiac arrhythmia due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease – something he never knew he had nor had symptoms of, Martel said.
Salzinger was found unresponsive on the pool floor by two bystanders, who tried to perform CPR. He was then rushed to a hospital, where efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
Salzinger died at 4:55 p.m. May 1.
Receiving the hospital’s call detailing Salzinger’s death left Martel speechless. Martel’s late father had had cardiovascular complications requiring triple and then quadruple bypass surgery starting in his 40s, but for her older brother – who had a passion for athletics since early childhood – to suddenly die from a similar issue seemed ludicrous.
“His arteries were probably really, really blocked, and he had absolutely no idea,” Martel said. “... Gary had no symptoms. Even at, like, 1:30, 2 p.m. that day, he said he felt fine.”
Sadly, grief was no stranger to Martel, as she and her family were still mourning the passing of her younger brother, Michael Salzinger of Twinsburg, who lost his battle to colon cancer at age 48 in July 2020. In 2014 and 2016, Martel had lost her mother and father, respectively.
“I don’t have any more siblings left, which is really, really sad,” Martel said. “... (Salzinger) impacted a lot of lives, and I have never met anybody kinder. He brought really high expectations; he’s a tough act to follow.”
Martel recalled her older brother’s well-known adoration of Cleveland sports, his prowess at statistics and his love for his family and community.
From computing complex player statistics during family board games growing up in University Heights to becoming a statistician for the Cleveland Browns, the former Cleveland Crunch professional soccer team and several local high school sports teams, exercising his mind was just as important as exercising his body.
Salzinger even crafted a Microsoft Excel program capable of crunching data and calculations to track game statistics, which stood as one of his greatest accomplishments, Martel said.
A lifelong Clevelander, he graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights in 1985 and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cleveland State University in Cleveland.
From his love of people and desire to spread positivity, Salzinger was also a longtime volunteer in the Jewish community. He was an active member of Bellefaire JCB’s Jewish Big Brother Big Sister Association, where he served as a big brother for five children and was on the committee to help plan outings throughout his over 20-year stint.
It was Salzinger who urged his family to join TTTI, where he frequently donated his time and ushering services. Before COVID-19 hit, Salzinger had plans to join its choir, being that he was a big fan of music and the arts.
“He really, really cared about people and wanted to make the world a better place,” Martel said, remembering how her brother would come over to her home almost every Sunday with a car full of board games to do with his nieces and nephews. “He loved helping the community whenever he could, and it would make him feel good. He just wanted people to be happy and enjoy life.”
Salzinger is survived by Martel and her husband, Patrick Martel; his sister-in-law, Laura Fox; and his nieces and nephews, Laura, Rebecca, Jennifer, David and Melissa Martel and Alex Salzinger.
Fox, who started organic dog treat business Aura’s Treats with Alex, said they’d donate 5% of profits to Jewish Big Brother Big Sister Association in Salzinger’s memory and 15% to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in memory of her late husband. For more information and to purchase treats, visit aurastreats.com.