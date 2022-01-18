Gates Mills Village Council approved the use of fixed cameras along its portion of Mayfield Road at its Jan. 11 meeting.
Like neighboring Mayfield, the village has entered into a contract with Gatso, a Beverly, Mass., company that produces red light, speed and school zone safety cameras, for use of the cameras and for informing the village police department on drivers caught on camera.
Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello told the Cleveland Jewish News that the decision stems from Mayfield Road as a “problem area,” producing a lot of “unique challenges for officers to conduct traffic enforcement.”
Aiming to have the cameras operational sometime in May, it will conduct a similar 30-day warning period for drivers caught speeding. Similar to Mayfield, drivers will be sent a letter during that time if caught by the camera. Fines are set at $100 for driving 10 to 19 mph above the speed limit, which is 45 mph; $200 for driving 20 to 29 mph over the limit; and $300 for driving 30 mph or more above the limit.
“When an officer is running (Mayfield Road), we don’t have any shoulders or pull-offs,” Minichello said. “So, when an officer stops a car, they block an entire lane. What we see quite often is the office will stop a car in the right lane and people will still speed by in the left lane. That is concerning - for both officer safety and public safety.”
Minichello said there are difficulties running radar, especially during peak traffic periods.
“We could use a hand in getting peed under control,” he said. “We’re not after the everyday person going to and from work. We’re just trying to reduce speed and adjust driving behavior for the most egregious drivers.”
While location hasn’t been determined yet, Minichello said two cameras will be installed.
“Quite honestly, it will allow us to free up our officers,” he said. “Mayfield Road is our bread and butter, for sure, and we understand why. But, that also takes offices away from the neighborhoods. We expect it to help with that.”