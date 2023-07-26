The village of Gates Mills has begun its automated speed camera program to catch speeders on Mayfield Road and will soon begin enforcing citations.
The program began around July 5 with two automated speed cameras on Mayfield Road, one east and one west of Chagrin River Road. Following a 30-day warning period, enforcement of citations is expected to begin around Aug. 5.
Chief Gregg Minichello wrote in a July 13 email to the Cleveland Jewish News that the police department began looking at Mayfield Road speed studies about two years ago and noticed a large uptick in excessive speeders. He added the road averages around 15,000 vehicles per day.
“The program will free (up) our officers (to) spend more time in neighborhoods which is what residents desire,” he wrote. “I would say 90% of our traffic concerns relate to Mayfield Road. This is not a substitute for traditional traffic enforcement on Mayfield Road, just an additional tool.”
He added traffic enforcement on Mayfield Road can be difficult due to the high volume of traffic, limited pull-offs to stop cars, few median cut-throughs and lane blockages when a violator is stopped.
“All this leads to safety challenges of motorists when stopped, and to our officers when conducting traffic stops on Mayfield Road,” Minichello wrote.
The program had been approved by village council during its Jan. 11 meeting earlier this year. The village entered into a contract with Gatso, a Beverly, Mass., company that produces red light, speed and school zone safety cameras. This is the village’s first use of automated speed camera technology.
According to a June 30 news release, the average speed of motorist is approximately 50 mph, while 4% of drivers average a speed of 62 mph. The department’s goal is to target those 4% of excessive violators.
Citations will range from $135 for 10 to 19 mph over the speed limit, which is 45 mph, $200 for 20 to 29 over and $300 for 30 or more over, and will be filed with the Lyndhurst Municipal Court, Minichello wrote. The program is self-funded from the excessive violators.
While this will generate money for the village, he expressed that the main goal is to target excessive speeders.
“Without question, a byproduct of this program is money for the Village; however, that is not our goal,” Minichello wrote. “That is not why this program will launch, it is to target the most egregious speeding violators with the goal of changing driving behavior.”