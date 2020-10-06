For Kylie Earl, 8, and her sister, Kaitlyn, 6, summer camp brought a week full of slime, energy balls, humor and magic – even from the hospital.
The girls, who live in Russell Township, qualified to attend the five-day camp because Kylie is a cancer survivor.
At the age of 3, she was diagnosed with a sarcoma and underwent multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. She’s been cancer free for four-and-a-half years.
It was their first experience availing themselves of the opportunities offered by The Gathering Place, which offers non-medical services to cancer survivors and their families free from its Beachwood and Westlake locations.
This year, The Gathering Place’s 20-year-old summer camp morphed in three ways.
First, it included a session for people like Kylie and Kaitlyn, child survivors of cancer and their siblings. Typically, the camp is open to children and grandchildren of those going through cancer journeys – or to those who have died of cancer.
Secondly, the camp this year took place virtually – although it included hands-on components and a tool bag and knapsack for each of the five days the camp met.
And third, the subject of the camp changed – from nature and animals to juggling, humor, magic and baking.
As she contemplated how to honor the needs of children and respect the limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Casey Durkin, director of children and family programs at The Gathering Place, said at first she thought of holding a nature and animal camp at the Beachwood location, but was advised against doing so by local pediatricians.
She reached out to local magicians, jugglers in Arizona and Minneapolis and a comedian, who streamed in from Los Angeles.
“A lot of what animal camp did for 19 years and what Cyber Camp has done is helping to build self-esteem and to talk about challenges and coping skills to manage big feelings,” said Durkin, adding there’s research that shows laughter and magic all have healing qualities.
“When they’re in school – and this is why I think all of The Gathering Place children and family programs are important – they don’t typically know others who have a parent or grandparent with cancer or who have lost a loved one with cancer,” Durkin said. “There are times that they feel isolated.”
Durkin said Cyber Camp 2020 aimed to break through that isolation albeit virtually.
“One little girl said she was sad because she felt like she had made friends,” Durkin said. “I thought it was pretty amazing that two hours a day over the internet you could start to feel bonds.”
Jim Levine, who lives in Pepper Pike and belongs to The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Pepper Pike, was one of the magicians for the camp. Since Levine typically does live bedside shows at Cleveland Clinic, he found the virtual set-up required adjustment.
“Teaching them was just about letting them be the center of attention to their family and friends,” he said, adding that he chose to demonstrate easy tricks that children would be able to master.
Lauren Spilman and her sister, Stacie Halpern, both members of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, have been early supporters of The Gathering Place and support the camp financially. The Beachwood campus is named for their parents.
“Laughter is good medicine and especially for kids,” said Spilman, adding, “I can’t imagine the additional stress that COVID has created for kids.”
Kylie and Kaitlyn both enjoyed their experience. Although Kaitlyn found the computer sessions long, she enjoyed making the snacks.
“I liked the birdhouse we made,” she said. “And I liked the slime.”
“I mostly liked doing magic tricks,” Kylie said, adding that the camp offered her a way to connect with other children facing similar challenges. “It’s nice to know that other kids have problems like me.”
And while a virtual camp experience may not be able to offer some of the same experiences as an in-person camp, on a day during camp when Kylie was in the hospital, the girls were still able to participate.
Kylie read jokes from the book “Silly Jokes for Silly Kids” to other campers and staff.
Their mother, Jennifer Earl, learned about the camp from a friend and said she was delighted by the reception her daughters got at The Gathering Place, and that her family is taking advantage of other programming offered there.