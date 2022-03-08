The Gathering Place will gradually reopen in-person offerings in a phased approach beginning March 7 and will continue to offer virtual participation option for most programs and services, according to a news release.
The plan to reopen follows guidance from community health care partners, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Public Health to ensure the safety of participants, volunteers, staff and community.
Masks will continue to be required for all guests, visitors, volunteers and participants who visit The Gathering Place facilities in Beachwood and Westlake, including the Wellness Center and Warehouse. Virtual accommodations and one on one options with a Gathering Place staff member will be made for those who are uncomfortable coming in person.
All staff and volunteers have been vaccinated, and participants and visitors are strongly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations if medically eligible, but are not required, the release said.
High-touch surfaces, including spaces for individual appointments, are cleaned regularly and all meetings will take place in rooms that allow for appropriate social distance between individuals.
“We know rejoining us in person is a personal decision built on your own comfort level,” Michael Seyranian, CEO of The Gathering Place, wrote in the release. “As always, we will closely monitor and continually evaluate the situation to make necessary adjustments.”
To find the most up to date information on programming, visit touchedbycancer.org.